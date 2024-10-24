CDA yet to appoint Director Housing Societies

ISLAMABAD - At the time when illegal housing societies are cheating public at large, the Capital Development Authority has become silent spectator and the post of Director Housing Societies is vacant from last many months.

Sources told that at present over a hundred illegal housing societies are operating while over a dozen approved housing societies have also made serious violations in their layout plans. However, the city managers being regulator have been failed to take action against these housing societies and left the public at large on the mercy of the managements of private housing societies.

It is evident from the record that there is no regular Director Housing Societies since the elevation of its last incumbent Arshad Chohan, who was elevated to the position of director general planning.

Two formations of CDA - housing societies directorate and regional planning directorate - are responsible to look after the affairs of private housing societies in Islamabad.

It is evident from the record that the said directorates never took any serious action on time rather in most of the cases kept itself restricted to issuing only ‘notices’ to the violators. There is no on ground planning or action to stop illegal housing societies from exploiting the general public.

According to official documents, the civic authority has declared 109 housing societies as illegal so far that include 16 in Zone II, Zone III and Sector E-11, 64 in Zone IV and 29 in Zone V of Islamabad.

Though, the civic body was established to regulate all of the areas falling under the territorial limits of Islamabad, it remained unsuccessful to expand the enforcement of its bylaws outside the sectoral area.

Resultantly, dozens of illegal housing schemes have been established without the permission of the civic authority. Owners of majority of them have also sold out the land which was initially reserved for green areas, amenities, schools and parks.

On the other hand, the citizens who purchased plots in housing schemes are now suffering because of the illegal status of the housing schemes. On the recommendations of the CDA, utility companies are also not providing them gas and electricity connections.

When contacted, CDA’s spokesperson Shahid Kiani informed that the high ups are aware of the unavailability of Director Housing Societies and soon an appropriate officer will be appointed. He further informed that the Member Planning and Design Dr. Khalid Hafeez has ordered a detailed survey of both legal and illegal housing societies and after its findings a strict action will be taken against the violations of CDA’s rules and regulations. Sources informed that there is a powerful mafia in capital, who is even managing the postings and transfers of the officers in respective directorates. Their handpicked officers are not in position to take action against them.