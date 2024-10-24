Thursday, October 24, 2024
Centcom journal lauds COAS Asim Munir’s resolve to eliminate extremism

Centcom journal lauds COAS Asim Munir's resolve to eliminate extremism
Web Desk
10:27 PM | October 24, 2024
A recent publication by the United States Central Command (Centcom) commended Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir for his determined leadership and commitment to eliminating extremism. The journal highlighted General Munir’s pivotal role in leading comprehensive counter-terrorism operations, which have significantly enhanced Pakistan's security and stability.

The Centcom journal acknowledged the COAS's professional acumen and leadership qualities, noting that his tenure will be remembered for prioritizing the nation’s security. It praised his efforts in launching extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) to combat extremism, resulting in the elimination of 398 terrorists.

The article emphasized General Munir’s unwavering dedication to eradicating the scourge of terrorism and maintaining peace in the region. Centcom’s recognition of the COAS reflects the ongoing collaboration and strategic importance of counter-terrorism initiatives for regional stability.

