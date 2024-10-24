Chinese high-tech zones collaborate to boost AI industry innovation

BEIJING - Eleven major high-tech zones in China have jointly established a collaborative network to promote innovation in the country’s AI industry, China Science Daily has reported. A conference on the establishment of this network held early this week in Beijing revealed that the newly-founded network features 11 major high-tech zones nationwide, including Beijing’s Zhongguancun, also dubbed China’s “Silicon Valley”, and those in the cities of Shanghai, Nanjing, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Hefei, Qingdao, Wuhan, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Xi’an, according to the report published on Tuesday. Wu Jiaxi, deputy director of the planning department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, expressed hope that the collaborative innovation network would cultivate fertile ground for AI innovation in China — via an open and inclusive approach. High-tech zones are the core carriers and major hubs for AI development in China, and they have become a significant force in AI innovation, said Wu. He also emphasised the importance of building a community for AI innovation and development through shared benefits, as well as deepening the domestic AI industry layout through an innovation-driven model. During the conference, network participants announced the Zhongguancun Initiative, which aims to accelerate the development of AI technologies in areas such as chips, algorithms and models.

The Zhongguancun Initiative also seeks to establish a comprehensive innovation and entrepreneurship service system for the entire AI industry chain and to build mechanisms for the exchange of technology, industry, capital and talent.

The initiative encourages the establishment of open AI platforms to maximise the sharing of AI development achievements and seeks the active participation of high-tech zones in the formulation of international and national standards.

Furthermore, it emphasizes the importance of strengthening data security and privacy protection, as well as providing regular supervision and regulatory services for AI platform companies, to ensure the traceability and reliability of AI technologies.