CJCSC reaffirms strong defense ties with Sri Lanka

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to its enduring relationship with , particularly in the domains of defense and security. He made these remarks during a meeting with Commander Air Force, Air Marshal RAUP Rajapaksa, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, at the Joint Staff Headquarters on Thursday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, both leaders reaffirmed their shared resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation in defense and security matters. General Mirza highlighted the historical ties between the two countries and expressed Pakistan's determination to strengthen this partnership.

Air Marshal Rajapaksa lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and acknowledged their significant contributions to regional peace, stability, and the fight against terrorism. He expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s continued support and collaborative efforts in maintaining regional security.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, Air Marshal Rajapaksa was presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent, showcasing the strong military traditions of Pakistan.

The visit underscores the ongoing efforts by both countries to deepen their defense collaboration and build on the longstanding strategic ties.