Closure of Parachinar-Thall highway disrupts life in Kurram

Monitoring Report
October 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   The 12th consecutive day of the closure of the lone Parachinar-Thall highway has severely disrupted daily life in Kurram district, leading to an acute shortage of essential items and bringing normalcy to a standstill.

As per details received from the district on Wednesday, residents of Parachinar and Kurram are unable to travel to their destinations or procure daily essentials for their families due to a lack of food, LPG, and even medicines after the highway were closed for the past 12 days.

Local police reported that the road was shut down for all types of vehicular traffic following an attack on a convoy of passenger vehicles on October 12, citing security concerns.

The head of the All-Teachers’ Association noted that students’ attendance at schools has plummeted due to the unavailability of fuel for transportation, with some schools closing as a result.

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to eradicating Polio on World Polio Day

The Kharlachi Border authorities stated that the highway closure has also severely impacted trade activities at the border. According to the Pak-Afghan Trade Union, fruits and vegetables loaded on 70 heavy vehicles stranded at the border have rotted and been discarded, resulting in significant financial losses for traders. They reported that trade activity at the border has been negatively affected for the past two weeks, particularly impacting traders dealing with tomatoes, turnips, and other vegetables.

