Thursday, October 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Punjab announces to establish garments training centres for girls

CM Punjab announces to establish garments training centres for girls
Web Desk
9:18 PM | October 24, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced to establish garment training center in every tehsil of Punjab for girls.

She said this during her visit to Garment City in Lahore today.              

The Chief Minister said the purpose of making women skilled is to make them self-reliant.   

She said the women of Punjab will be an example of development and prosperity in every sector including education, health, employment, sports.              

Earlier, the Chief Minister also distributed job letters along with certificates to the women who were trained in garment designing and sewing. 

This was the first batch of women to complete training under the women's skills development program in the province.      

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1729745391.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024