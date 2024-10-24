CM Punjab announces to establish garments training centres for girls

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced to establish garment training center in every tehsil of Punjab for girls.

She said this during her visit to Garment City in Lahore today.

The Chief Minister said the purpose of making women skilled is to make them self-reliant.

She said the women of Punjab will be an example of development and prosperity in every sector including education, health, employment, sports.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also distributed job letters along with certificates to the women who were trained in garment designing and sewing.

This was the first batch of women to complete training under the women's skills development program in the province.