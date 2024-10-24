COAS observes PAF's multinational exercise indus shield 2024

visited the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) operational base to observe the multinational exercise Indus Shield 2024, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He was received by the PAF Chief, with Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf also in attendance.

Indus Shield 2024 is the region's largest multinational air exercise, featuring 24 air forces, including those of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

The exercise, under the motto "Stronger Together," aims to boost military cooperation, strengthen strategic partnerships, and promote joint operational readiness.

The exercise underscores Pakistan's dedication to regional security and fostering mutual understanding among allied nations.