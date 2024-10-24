Thursday, October 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

COAS observes PAF's multinational exercise indus shield 2024

COAS observes PAF's multinational exercise indus shield 2024
Web Desk
11:24 AM | October 24, 2024
National

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir visited the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) operational base to observe the multinational exercise Indus Shield 2024, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He was received by the PAF Chief, with Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf also in attendance.

Indus Shield 2024 is the region's largest multinational air exercise, featuring 24 air forces, including those of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

The exercise, under the motto "Stronger Together," aims to boost military cooperation, strengthen strategic partnerships, and promote joint operational readiness.

The exercise underscores Pakistan's dedication to regional security and fostering mutual understanding among allied nations.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1729745391.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024