Commissioner reviews key performance indicators of different departments

BAHAWALNAGAR - A review meeting regarding the key performance indicators (KPIs) of different departments was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhon, District Police Officer Bahawalnagar Naseebullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aftab Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zahoor Hussain, all assistant commissioners from tehsils, and officers from relevant departments. DC Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhon briefed the commissioner about the initiatives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The commissioner, while presiding over the meeting, said that all departments should continue to implement the measures for improving governance by CM Maryam Nawaz, swiftly and enhance their performance further. He mentioned that the Punjab government has set basic performance indicators to assess the district’s performance regarding KPIs, which include the implementation of bread prices, the clean Punjab programme, visits to development projects, the Marriage Act, price control, monitoring of hospitals and health centers, provision of cleanliness and medical facilities, provision of facilities for students in educational institutions, installation of covers on open manholes, elimination of stray dogs, ban on plastic bags, removal of encroachments, wall chalking indicators, and development schemes. He directed that all relevant department officers should conduct as many inspections as possible to ensure complete compliance with the indicators. The commissioner said activities at the union council level should be increased regarding the implementation of governance initiatives by the Chief Minister Punjab, and any form of lethargy, negligence, or poor performance will not be tolerated in this regard. The Commissioner Bahawalpur Division emphasized that all departments should work with mutual coordination on the indicators. He further stated that the purpose of performance indicators is to improve the governance of departments so that the public can be provided with the best services. Therefore, it is essential that all officers and employees work with dedication, commitment, and a cheerful demeanor under the spirit of patriotism. The Commissioner directed that all Assistant Commissioners of the tehsils effectively monitor the ongoing activities in this regard and that the officers of the relevant departments submit daily reports so that Bahawalnagar district can achieve a prominent ranking in Bahawalpur Division and Punjab. The Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division also instructed Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhon, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, and Assistant Commissioners to pay special attention to the model village in their respective districts and tehsils. He stated that providing the public with the best municipal services is our commitment in line with the vision of the chief minister of Punjab.