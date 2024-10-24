Thursday, October 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Court adjourns Punjab Assembly recruitment case till Nov 13

Court adjourns Punjab Assembly recruitment case till Nov 13
NEWS WIRE
October 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case until November 13.

The proceedings were conducted by Anti-Corruption Court Judge Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Dogar, with the accused, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, being produced from jail. Other accused individuals, who are out on bail, also appeared to mark their attendance.

During the hearing, a counsel for former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi submitted an exemption request, citing his client’s illness and the need for rest as advised by doctors.

The court granted a one-day exemption but expressed concern over repeated absences by the accused, noting that such actions were delaying the indictment process. The court warned that all accused must be present at the next hearing, emphasizing that continued absence was hindering progress in the case.

Pakistan condemns attack on Turkish aviation site, 5 dead

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of illegal appointments and accepting bribes in exchange for influencing recruitment processes during his tenure as chief minister.

The ACE alleged that qualified candidates were overlooked in favor of those who had not even taken the exams.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1729657737.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024