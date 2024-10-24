Court maintains arrest warrants against KP CM Gandapur

ISLAMABAD - A district and sessions court here on Wednesday upheld the arrest warrants issued for Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, in a case pertaining to the recovery of illegal arms and liquor. Senior Civil Judge, Mubashir Hassan Chishti, presided over the hearing. He directed the SSP Operations Islamabad to ensure the implementation of the arrest warrants.

During the course of hearing, despite the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants, Ali Amin Gandapur failed to appear before the court.

The court also summoned the surety guarantor of the accused for the next hearing. The police have not yet been able to execute the arrest warrants, nor have they submitted a compliance report to the court. The court emphasized the need to ensure the execution of the arrest warrants and adjourned the case until October 26.