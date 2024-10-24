Thursday, October 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Crackdown launched against non-compliant filling stations

APP
October 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   The district administration of Lakki Marwat has launched a crackdown against profiteers to curb unlawful business practices and provide relief to citizens.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sikandar Khan conducted inspections of various petrol stations in the area to verify compliance with petrol pricing, safety standards, and the possession of mandatory No Objection Certificates (NoCs). According to the administration, several stations were found to be non-compliant, and warnings were issued to them, while others were sealed for serious violations.

It stated that the provincial government is committed to ensuring fair pricing and safety in the fuel sector and that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1729745391.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024