Crackdown launched against non-compliant filling stations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district administration of Lakki Marwat has launched a crackdown against profiteers to curb unlawful business practices and provide relief to citizens.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sikandar Khan conducted inspections of various petrol stations in the area to verify compliance with petrol pricing, safety standards, and the possession of mandatory No Objection Certificates (NoCs). According to the administration, several stations were found to be non-compliant, and warnings were issued to them, while others were sealed for serious violations.

It stated that the provincial government is committed to ensuring fair pricing and safety in the fuel sector and that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.