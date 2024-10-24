DC reviews cleanliness conditions in Raiwind tehsil

LAHORE - Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza visited various parts of Raiwind tehsil to review the cleanliness conditions, on Wednesday. As part of the effort to complete Chief Minister Punjab’s Clean Lahore Mission, the DC focused on key areas in Tehsil Raiwind, including Government Primary School Bhaikot and Jungata village. He assessed ongoing cleanliness operations and addressed various issues within the school. Accompanied by the Chief Officer of the Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL), the Assistant Commissioner of Raiwind, and the Chief Officer of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), he emphasized the importance of maintaining clean environments.

In discussions with the school administration, they highlighted the need for funds to support renovation work aimed at improving the learning conditions for students. They also stressed the importance of a uniform curriculum to secure the future of the children. In response, DC Musa Raza assured the school administration that resolving educational issues would be a top priority. He instructed the principal to enhance cleanliness in classrooms and restrooms and directed LWMC workers to ensure proper sanitation outside the school. The DC directed the Assistant Commissioner Raiwind to install speed breakers outside the school to enhance student safety. During his visit to Janjata village, he expressed strong dissatisfaction with the sanitation conditions and mandated immediate improvements from LWMC authorities. Additionally, DC Musa Raza made a surprise visit to THQ Hospital Raiwind to oversee administrative operations across various wards and departments.

He interacted with a patient, inquiring about their health and wishing them a speedy recovery.

Following a thorough briefing on patient facilities, he deemed the arrangements satisfactory and praised the professionalism of the doctors and paramedical staff. He urged the medical team to maintain high standards of care and treat patients with compassion, reinforcing the idea that their suffering should be seen as a shared concern.

He instructed the THQ administration to ensure the continuity of patient care and maintain all arrangements within the hospital.