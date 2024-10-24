Thursday, October 24, 2024
DEOs asked to immediately halt salaries of absent teachers in Sindh

Our Staff Reporter
October 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Over a thousand teachers across Sindh have been found absent from duty, according to a report submitted by the Scrutiny Committee to the provincial education secretary.

The committee was formed to look into the matter of ghost teachers following a number of complaints in Sindh province. Sources also reveal that a significant number of teachers are currently abroad on extended leave.

Following the findings of the report, the secretary has directed all district education officers (DEOs) to immediately halt the salaries of the absent teachers, with official notifications issued.

