Thursday, October 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Deputy Prime Minister highlights Pakistan's initiatives for youth empowerment at Commonwealth moot

Deputy Prime Minister highlights Pakistan's initiatives for youth empowerment at Commonwealth moot
APP
10:22 AM | October 24, 2024
National

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday calling the youth leadership vital for a resilient and inclusive Commonwealth emphasised Pakistan’s strong commitment to providing platforms that empowered youth to take on leadership roles.

The deputy prime minister, in his remarks at the Commonwealth Intergenerational Dialogue held in Samoa, highlighted initiatives like the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme in Pakistan which has supported millions of young people in education, employment, and engagement.

DPM Dar outlined Pakistan’s efforts in youth empowerment, including the revision of the Commonwealth Youth Programme Memorandum of Understanding (CYP-MOU) and the launch of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA).

Stating that young people were not only the leaders of tomorrow but were actively contributing to policymaking today, the deputy prime minister commended the contributions of young leaders in climate action and driving digital innovation.

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to eradicating Polio on World Polio Day

He also urged fellow Commonwealth leaders to embrace the youth as partners in building a stronger, more sustainable future and called for continued intergenerational collaboration to ensure lasting progress for the Commonwealth community. 

Tags:

APP

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1729745391.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024