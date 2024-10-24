Thursday, October 24, 2024
Fact finding committee formed to investigate clashes at Punjab University

Our Staff Reporter
October 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Higher Education Department has constituted a Fact-Finding Committee to investigate the recent clashes between security staff and students at the University of Punjab, Lahore, that occurred on Tuesday. The committee, formed comprises prominent officials, including:Dr.QaisarAbbass, Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha (Convener), Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Pro Vice Chancellor, University of Punjab (Member), Muhammad Azam, Additional Secretary (A&G), Higher Education Department (Member), Usman Ibrahim, Deputy Secretary (Univ-I), Higher Education Department (Member/Secretary). The committee is tasked with thoroughly probing the incident, collecting factual details, and examining CCTV footage along with statements from affected students and security staff. It will aim to identify the cause of the conflict, assign responsibility, and recommend appropriate actions. The committee is also expected to propose measures to prevent future incidents and promote a positive academic environment. The Fact-Finding Committee is required to commence its proceedings immediately and submit a detailed report within 48 hours.

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to eradicating Polio on World Polio Day

