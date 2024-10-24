FIA nabs man for sharing inappropriate content

MULTAN - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Multan has arrested a suspect involved in cybercrime activities here on Wednesday. Suspect Muhammad Shahzad was taken into custody along with his accomplices. The FIA teams recovered a mobile phone from the suspect, which contained controversial videos, TikTok accounts, and messages related to exploitation of women. The suspect has been taken into custody and further investigators was under way.

Local journalist deprived of motorcycle, cash

A local journalist was deprived of motorcycle, cash and mobile phone at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers at Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road on Wednesday. According to police sources, local journalist and vice president Tehsil Muzaffargarh press club, Rana Rizwan Ahmed was going to office from his house situated at Mouza Mahra on motorcycle when he was intercepted by two unidentified armed robbers. The criminals held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched motorcycle, cash and mobile phone from him. The criminals also managed to escape from the scene. Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, however, local journalist association has demanded of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider for early recovery of snatched valuables.