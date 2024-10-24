Gold prices up by Rs2,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs2,000 and was sold at highest-ever rate at Rs285,400 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs283,400 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,714 to Rs244,684 from Rs242,970, whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs224,294 from Rs222,722, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs200 to Rs3,350, whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs171.46 to Rs2,872.08. The price of gold in the international market increased by $20 to $2,757 from $2,737, the association reported.