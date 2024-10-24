Good governance key to economic success, says CM Murad

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that good governance is the cornerstone of any successful organization, and it is not merely a regulatory requirement but a fundamental pillar for long-term success. “Through ethical decision-making and transparency, companies can build trust, enhance their reputations, and contribute to a thriving economy.”

This he said while addressing the 39th Corporate Excellence Awards hosted by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) at a local hotel on Wednesday. Senator Sarmad Ali Khan received the CM at the programme. The CM stressed the critical role of good governance and corporate responsibility in driving sustainable growth and development in Pakistan. The event, which celebrated excellence in corporate governance, brought together business leaders, award recipients, and members of the corporate community.

Mr Shah commending MAP for its unwavering commitment to promoting good governance, ethical business practices, and corporate transparency, said that MAP’s leadership over the past four decades has significantly shaped the corporate landscape of Pakistan, setting new standards for corporate excellence.

The CM emphasised the importance of fostering a corporate culture that embraces diversity and inclusion, highlighting that these values are essential for balanced and ethical decision-making. He urged the businesses to stay aligned with global best practices and adapt to international trends, particularly in areas such as sustainability and digital transformation.

Addressing the challenges Pakistan currently faces, including economic volatility and the effects of climate change, the Chief Minister called on the private sector to work collaboratively with the public sector to develop sustainable solutions. He added that strong governance frameworks are key to ensuring businesses contribute positively to the country’s overall stability. Murad Shah congratulated the award recipients for their commitment to corporate excellence and urged them to continue setting high standards in governance, innovation, and corporate social responsibility.

The event, widely regarded as a premier platform for recognising corporate excellence in Pakistan, honoured several leading organisations for their outstanding governance and business leadership achievements.