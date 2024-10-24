Govt set to extend deadline for signing of accords with refineries

ISLAMABAD - The Federal government is set to extend the deadline for signing of upgradation agreements with refineries once again and Petroleum Division will move summary to the Cabinet Committee on Energy in this regard.

However, the refineries have linked the signing of the upgradation agreement with the resolution of sales tax issue and stopping of smuggled petroleum products, source told The Nation.

The refineries wants the prior resolution of three issues for execution of upgradation agreement which includes sales tax issue, smuggling of petroleum products and unabated import of HSD. The source however said that sales tax issue is the main hindrance in the implementation agreement, the source said.

Notably, the first deadline for signing upgradation agreements with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) was April 22, 2024. Three refineries National Refinery Ltd, Pakistan Refinery Ltd and Attock Refinery Ltd signed the agreements, however, two other refineries Parco and Cnergyico asked for more time. The incumbent government had extended the deadline till October 22, 2024, however, none of the remaining two refineries have entered into the deal. All the five refineries will invest $6 billion under the upgradation plan.

On Sales Tax issue, the refineries are of the view that FBR has changed status of petroleum products (Mogas, Diesel, Kerosene and LDO) from taxable supplies to exempt supplies through Finance Act, 2024. This change has adversely impacted refineries existing operations as well as future Upgrade Projects. This change in sales tax law has effectively nullified the incentives envisaged under the Brownfield Refining Policy.

The other issue was the free influx of smuggled petroleum products in the country which poses serious and existential threat to the Oil Refining sector of Pakistan. It is also jeopardizing the collection of government revenue streams on sales of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) & MS (Motor Spirit) in the country.

The local refineries have been constantly complaining about falling capacity utilisation, and sales due to the unabated influx of smuggled petroleum products. As per reports of different agencies of the government, around 10 million litres of petroleum products are smuggled into Pakistan everyday through land and sea routes which accounts for about 20% of Pakistan’s yearly consumption, and results in losses to the exchequer of about $1 billion per annum.

The country’s five refineries are facing severe challenges in upgradation of their respective refineries under the Brownfield Refining Policy announced by GOP due to influx of smuggled petroleum products.

On the unabated import of HSD, HSD demand in the country has drastically reduced from 750,000 tons per month to mere 500,000 tons per month due to multiple reasons including influx of smuggled products in the country.

With the reduced demand of HSD at 500,000 tons per month, the local refineries can easily meet about 80% of the country’s demand. There is no justification whatsoever for importing excessive HSD cargoes in the country. Despite the availability of ample local product in the country, imports of HSD were allowed during previous months thus creating serious glut situation in the country and causing operational issues for the refineries.

The SIFC that met with Dr Jehanzeb Khan in chair has discussed three issues faced by the local refineries, related to sales tax issue, smuggling of Petroleum Products and import of HSD.

On the issue of sales tax, the SIFC directed Petroleum Division to resolve the matter by November 12, 2024.The forum also asked Petroleum Division, OGRA and provincial governments with support from the industry to take effective measures against smuggling of petroleum products and to ensure products’ quality.

The SIFC asked chairman OGRA to ensure and certify that first priority will be given to upliftment of local refineries’ production and in case of import of deficit product priority will be given to PSO followed by other OMCs.On the upgradation agreements the forum asked Petroleum Division to move summary for extension for minimum possible time as the delay in implementation of the Brownfield Refineries Policy has already caused the exchequer billions of dollars.

According the source, the sales tax issue is the only hindrance left now which has delayed signing of implementation agreements by all refineries.Similarly, if the government is serious in stopping smuggling of petroleum products, it should not take more than a month, the source said.

“I, therefore, don’t see any need to extend the brownfield refineries upgradation policy deadline for more than two months,” the source added.