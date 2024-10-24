Govt striving to resolve lawyer’s issues, says minister

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Law Sohaib Ahmad Bherth on Wednesday said the Punjab government was committed to addressing the issues faced by the lawyers’ community and Bar Associations throughout Punjab, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. During a meeting with a delegation from the Lahore Bar Association, led by President Munir Hussain Bhatti, he said the Punjab government had started meetings with all the bar associations of the province, in this regard. The delegation, which included General Secretary Rana Naeem Tahir, Secretary Rao Tehseen Sharif, and Vice Presidents Nisar Akbar Bhatti and Rana Imran Sarwar, visited the minister’s office at his invitation. The delegation discussed several challenges being faced by the lawyers in Lahore, such as the Model Town Courts, the renovation of lawyers’ chambers, seating arrangements, the overhaul of the district court, the establishment of a hospital and service center, parking issues at Aiwan-e-Adal, and the installation of two additional lifts in the LDA Building at Aiwan-e-Adal. The minister assured the delegation that these issues would be addressed urgently, emphasizing that resolving the Model Town Court situation, improving the lawyers’ chambers in the judicial complex, enhancing seating arrangements, and establishing service centers to provide 162 facilities under one roof were his top priorities.

In response, President Nisar Akbar Bhatti expressed gratitude for the Punjab government’s sincere efforts towards the welfare of the legal community, thanking both Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Minister Bherth for their support.