Human trafficker jailed for 21 years

FAISALABAD - Judge Special Court Central Faisalabad Rana Zahid Iqbal Khan awarded 21 years imprisonment to a human trafficker and imposed a fine of Rs 1.1 million on him. According to the prosecution, Yasir Ali of Hasnia Colony Gojra had received Rs 3.7 million in 2022 for sending Sheharyar Tariq to Italy but the accused failed to honor his commitment. The police registered a case on July 07, 2023 against the accused and presented its challan in the court. After observing evidence and witnesses, the court awarded three years imprisonment with fine Rs100,000 to Yasir Ali under section 17 of Emigration Ordinance 1979. The court also awarded seven years imprisonment with fine of Rs 200,000 to the accused under section 22 of Emigration Ordinance 1979. Similarly, the court awarded three years imprisonment with fine of Rs 200,000 to the accused under section 3 of Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018. The accused was also awarded one year imprisonment with fine of Rs 100,000 under section 4 of Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018. Under section 6 of Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018, the accused was awarded seven years imprisonment and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 500,000/-, otherwise, he would have to undergo six months imprisonment if he failed to pay fine. The court also directed the accused to pay Rs 3.7 million as compensation to the complainant under section 544-A of the CrPC.

Smog awareness walk held

The local administration arranged an awareness walk in Tandlianwala to sensitize the people about harms of smog during winter. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Jafar Ali Hocha led the walk which started from Municipal Committee Office and the participants marched on various roads. They were holding banners and placards inscribed with the slogans about awareness and prevention from harms of smog during winter.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Azka Sehar and others were also present on the occasion in addition to a large number of people from the civil society. Speaking on the occasion, the MPA Jafar Ali Hocha said that the government was taking tangible steps to eliminate the menace of smog but in this connection, public cooperation was imperative to deal with this issue amicably.

The AC Tandlianwala said that precautionary and preventive measures were imperative to reduce ill impacts of smog. If the people avoid from burning crop residues and garbage, it would help decrease smog issue, she added.

She said the government was also taking strict action against brick kilns, factories, mills and vehicles which were causing emission of excessive smoke and polluting the environment.

The environmental pollution was a major factor of smog during winters. Hence, the general public should cooperate with the government institutions to contain this menace at maximum extent so that ‘we could provide safe and secured atmosphere to our coming generations’, she added.