Hundreds of KP Health Dept vehicles accounted for

Peshawar - In a significant development, hundreds of vehicles previously reported missing from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department have been accounted for following the directive of Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali. The registration of government vehicles in the HRMIS system has commenced, increasing the recorded number from 80 to 671.

Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali has set a deadline of October 31 for all Directors General, Project Directors, and District Health Officers to submit details of the vehicles under their supervision online. Strict actions, including immediate transfers, will be taken against any authorised officer who fails to ensure proper entry.

According to Special Secretary Health Habibullah, digital details of 671 vehicles have already been uploaded to the portal, including 40 vehicles from the Independent Monitoring Unit. Entries for vehicles from various District Health Officers, Medical Superintendents, and other health centers are ongoing. However, the Tuberculosis Control Program has so far been unsuccessful in entering the details of its vehicles, with most records still missing.

The Health Department has requested details of vehicles that were purchased, donated, or acquired through projects. Additionally, measures are being taken to halt budgets for repairs and fuel for vehicles without entries, instructing the Excise Department to take necessary actions and issuing directives to the DG Audit for recording audits against these vehicles.

On the same day, the IT Cell of the Health Department successfully completed training for staff capacity building in online posting and transfers at the Directorate General of Health Services. Following this training, the first online order has been issued by the DGHS.

Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali praised the IT Cell, emphasizing the necessity of digitization in the 21st century. He stated, “I will not rest until all health services are fully online.”

On this occasion, Director General of Health Services, Dr Muhammad Saleem, announced the commencement of the digital era in his office. He confirmed that all manual orders will be abolished and that from today onward, all orders will be processed digitally.

Dr Saleem warned relevant departments that, in accordance with Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali’s directives, all transfers, appointments, and leave-related orders must be handled online. He urged all health department staff to apply online via the department’s website for any HR-related issues, advising them against visiting the DGHS office in person to ensure problems are resolved based on merit.