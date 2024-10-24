IHC grants bail to Bushra in gift case

ISLAMABAD - Bushra Bibi, the wife of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, yesterday was granted bail by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Lahore High Court in the FIA Toshkahana case. However, her release order could not be issued due to the unavailability of the judges at the Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

Barrsiter Rai Salman Kharal, the part of Bushra’s legal team, told The Nation that after getting attested copy of the bail order, we went to Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad, and filled out the legal documents but later we found out that Special Judge Central Court-I Shahrukh Arjumand is not available at the court. Duty Judge and Special Judge Central Court-II Humayun Dilawar was also not present in his court. Moreover, Admin Judge, Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad, Raja Jawad Abbas, was also not present at the complex. Barrister Kharal further said they later went to Sessions Court West where they asked Judge Azam Khan to sign the Robkar (release order) but he said special courts of FIA are out of his jurisdiction and only special court judges can sign the Robkar. The PTI’s legal team will try to get the robkar from Special Courts today.

IHC dissatisfied with Adiala Jail’s medical arrangements for PTI founder

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with Adiala Jail’s medical arrangements for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder, calling the jail authorities’ response inadequate during a hearing on his medical examination request.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.

During a hearing, the Superintendent of Adiala Jail submitted a report stating that doctors are available for the PTI founder’s medical examination, which takes place three times a week. However, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb found the jail’s report, along with the State Council’s response, unsatisfactory.

The State Council, in defense of the jail’s medical practices, reiterated that doctors are present in the facility and examinations are conducted regularly. While the Punjab government’s Home Department had imposed ban in jail meetings till October 25. The court remarked that the PTI founder is an under-trial prisoner. The petitioner’s lawyer pointed out that even in wartime, doctors are allowed to examine prisoners, suggesting that the jail’s current practices are insufficient.

During a recent visit to the jail, the Judge observed that some doctors present were not qualified or appointed based on merit. Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the jail’s handling of the PTI founder’s medical requirements needed improvement and indicated that a formal order would be issued on this request soon.