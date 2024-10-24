IHC issues directive for Imran Khan's court appearance today

The (IHC) has ordered the superintendent of Adiala Jail to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan before the court today at 3 PM.

The directive came during a hearing related to a contempt of court case against the jail superintendent for preventing Khan's lawyers from meeting him.

Khan, who has been incarcerated for over a year due to multiple legal issues, faces the New Toshakhana reference regarding the alleged illegal sale of state gifts. His arrest followed his and his wife Bushra Bibi's acquittal in the iddat case.

The IHC's order comes as PTI continues its efforts to secure Khan's release. In addition, more than 60 members of the US House of Representatives have written to President Biden, urging him to prioritize human rights in US policy towards Pakistan and to advocate for Khan's release.

During the hearing, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan stated that the Adiala superintendent must provide valid reasons if Khan is not brought to court. The judge emphasized that security threats would not be accepted as justification for denying access to his lawyers, labeling the prevention of meetings as contempt of court.

The superintendent was directed to submit a report from the Interior Ministry detailing any security concerns.