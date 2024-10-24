IHC summons Adiala Jail Superintendent

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday summoned Superintendent Adiala Jail in a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against him and the Home Secretary Punjab for not holding meeting with Imran Khan’s lawyers. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan heard the petition moved by PTI lawyer Faisal Fareed a lawyer of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) who moved the court seeking contempt of court proceedings against Home Secretary Punjab and Superintendent Adiala Jail for not allowing them to meet with Imran Khan.

During the hearing, the legal team contended that even the lawyers were not being allowed to meet the incarcerated PTI Founder. The IHC bench asked that whether there had been any contact with the local commission. At this, the lawyer responded that they had been reporting to the local commission, but no contact has been established yet. The judge remarked that the purpose of forming the commission was precisely to avoid such issues. The lawyer informed the court that there had been no electricity for several days, and he was not even allowed to step out into the corridor. After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench admitted the petition and issued notice to the respondents. In his written order, he said, “Given the severity of the point in question, the Jail Superintendent is directed to appear in person today (Thursday) at 10:30 AM. Notice is to be served through special messenger, the fee for which shall be deposited by the petitioner today.” Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till Thursday (today) for further proceedings.

In his petition, the counsel stated that this court took serious notice of hurdles and restrictions created by the respondents and denied their unlawful and illegal efforts to limit deny the petitioner’s access to his client, Imran Ahmed Khan Nazi, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, who is admittedly superior class under trial prisoner who was currently facing jail trials in Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi in several cases. He added that this court vide its order dated 6-09-2024 disposed of the title petition with directions to ensure that the petitioner’s access to his client. The court held that the directions issued will also be applicable to other cases to ensure the right of access to justice and due process.

The PTI lawyer continued that it is remorsefully informed that the petitioner and other lawyers’ access was blocked several times by the respondent No.2 and commissioners appointed by this Court to ensure the implementation of the referred order, were informed forthwith by the petitioners and they were granted access only after their clemency, therefore, the petitioner was refused entry on few occasions by the respondents in spite of the indulgence of commissioners on one pretext or the other.

He contended that the respondents acting in illegal and unlawful manner designed a nefarious plan to circumvent the directions of this court and imposed a complete ban on petitioner’s access till unlimited period without following any law. He submitted that the respondents have blocked petitioner’s access to his client from 3rd day of October 2024 and till date he has not been allowed to sec his client. “It is also important to bring on record that meanwhile several criminal cases have been registered against Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi under heinous offences of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 read with other penal provisions,” added the lawyer.

“To conceal Imran Khan’s medical and health conditions from his family, lawyers and the public at large, the access of his personal doctor Asim Yousaf has also denied, in spite of the trial court’s clear directions, although he travelled all the way from USA on special request of his family,” the PTI lawyer said. Therefore, he prayed that the respondents may be proceeded for the Contempt Proceedings under Article 204 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 read with sections 3 and 5 of the Contempt of court Ordinance 20023 read with the High Court Rules and orders.