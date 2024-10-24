Impeding petrol theft

The people of Pakistan are enduring the highest petrol prices in history with little hope of relief in the near future. Travel is a necessity, and people are compelled to pay these exorbitant prices.

It is a common complaint that customers are not receiving the full amount of petrol they pay for, as employees at petrol stations often engage in theft. This issue persists due to the inability to challenge the monopoly of these employees. While confrontations do occur when theft is discovered, they are rare, especially in bustling cities like Karachi, where people are often in a hurry and continue to suffer in silence.

Enduring this loss is not a solution. Reform is needed. The public should be allowed to fill their vehicles and motorbikes with petrol themselves, as is done in many other countries. Employees should oversee the process to ensure customers receive the amount they pay for. The sooner this system is implemented, the sooner we can eliminate petrol theft. The government must make it mandatory for all petrol stations to adopt this system nationwide. Failure to comply should result in strict action.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.