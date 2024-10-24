Islamabad court issues release orders for Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case

An accountability court in Islamabad has issued release orders for , the spouse of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana-II case. This decision follows the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) granting of bail to yesterday.

Release orders were initially delayed due to the unavailability of Senior Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand and Special Judge Central-2 Hamayun Dilawar. PTI lawyers reported difficulties in submitting the required surety bonds of one million rupees before court hours ended, despite making several attempts across different courts.

Bushra Bibi’s legal team reached Administrative Judge Jawad Abbas, but they were unable to submit the surety as he had left the court premises. The IHC compared the Toshakhana case against to the Qazi Faez Isa assets case, resulting in the order for her release on bail.

FIA Prosecutor Umair Majeed represented the case before Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC concerning the bail plea filed for Imran Khan's wife in the second Toshakhana gifts case.