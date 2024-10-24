Thursday, October 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Islamabad court issues release orders for Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case

Islamabad court issues release orders for Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case
Web Desk
1:30 PM | October 24, 2024
National

An accountability court in Islamabad has issued release orders for Bushra Bibi, the spouse of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana-II case. This decision follows the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) granting of bail to Bushra Bibi yesterday.

Release orders were initially delayed due to the unavailability of Senior Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand and Special Judge Central-2 Hamayun Dilawar. PTI lawyers reported difficulties in submitting the required surety bonds of one million rupees before court hours ended, despite making several attempts across different courts.

Bushra Bibi’s legal team reached Administrative Judge Jawad Abbas, but they were unable to submit the surety as he had left the court premises. The IHC compared the Toshakhana case against Bushra Bibi to the Qazi Faez Isa assets case, resulting in the order for her release on bail.

Bushra Bibi released on bail after extended imprisonment

FIA Prosecutor Umair Majeed represented the case before Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC concerning the bail plea filed for Imran Khan's wife in the second Toshakhana gifts case.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1729745391.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024