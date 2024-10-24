JI chief to challenge 26th constitutional amendment in court

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced on Thursday his decision to challenge the 26th constitutional amendment in court, alleging political manipulation and judicial overreach. Speaking to the media in Lahore, Hafiz Naeem criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing the party of being ensnared by the amendment and creating doubts around its passage.

“The government passed the amendment through political maneuvering and attacked the judiciary using it,” the claimed, further criticizing PTI’s inconsistent stance. He pointed out that PTI initially provided names for the parliamentary committee but later chose not to participate in its meeting, raising questions about its intentions.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also called on the government to release political prisoners, emphasizing that such a move would send a positive message.

Earlier in the day, Afrasiab Khattak filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the 26th amendment. The petition named all major political parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as respondents and called for the formation of a full court bench to hear the case.

A separate challenge to the amendment was also filed at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry, naming the federal government and the Ministry of Law as parties.

The legal challenges against the 26th amendment underscore growing political tensions and highlight calls for judicial scrutiny on the matter.