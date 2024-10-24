Justice Yahya notified as new CJP

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has appointed Supreme Court judge Justice Yahya Afridi as the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Justice Yahya Afridi has been appointed for three years from 26th October 2024.

The appointment was made by the President under Articles 175A (3), 177 and 179 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Law and Justice issued notification regarding the appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi as the Chief Justice of Pakistan for a term of three years.

Meanwhile, the President Secretariat has started arrangements for the oath taking ceremony of the new chief justice of Pakistan on coming Saturday. The President would administer the oath.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, outgoing Chief Justice Faez Isa, Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Ministers, members of parliament and senior lawyers are being invited in the ceremony.

The Chairman JCSC, three services chief have also been invited in the ceremony.

Arrangements for live broadcast of the ceremony are also being made by state television PTV.

Meanwhile, Justice Yahya Afridi called on the outgoing CJP Qazi Faiz Isa in his chamber.

Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa congratulated Justice Yahya Afridi on his nomination.

Justice Afridi also paid a visit to the chamber of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

In addition to congratulations from his peers, Justice Afridi was also warmly congratulated by his chamber staff.