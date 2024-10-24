KMC initiates physical verification for vehicles: Mayor Wahab

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that physical verification process for government vehicles and fuel-powered machinery used by various departments of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has been initiated. He made these remarks while reviewing the verification process of KMC vehicles and equipment at the KMC Sports Complex under the Department of Store and Procurement. The aim is to ensure the correct and transparent use of the organization’s resources. The verification will cover 600 vehicles and motorcycles used by KMC officers and other staff and 430 service vehicles including generators and other machinery. This verification process, which started on October 22 will continue until November 20, which will involve checking vehicles from departments including Parks, Fire Brigade, Fumigation, Engineering, Municipal Services, Anti-Encroachment, Land, Katchi Abadi, City Wardens, Estate, HRM, and others. During this verification process, any vehicles not presented before the committee will have their monthly fuel supply cut off.

The Mayor Karachi instructed that the physical verification of KMC vehicles should be thoroughly completed from all aspects, maintaining communication with all departments and ensuring that KMC officials and staff present their vehicles for inspection within the stipulated time. He emphasized the need for cooperation from departments to verify service vehicles, generators, etc., to make this process robust. He stated that the verification of the organization’s vehicles and equipment would yield positive financial benefits for KMC.

A five-member committee consisting of officials from relevant departments has been formed for the verification process at the KMC Sports Complex. Based on the committee’s report, the use of KMC’s vehicles and equipment will be further improved and made more effective.

The Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab highlighted that for any organization to be strong and stable, it is essential to protect its resources and assets and ensure their beneficial use.

Continuous monitoring of public resources and assets is necessary to improve the performance of KMC’s departments, ensuring that all matters are conducted according to public rules and regulations, thereby enhancing the service to citizens in the best possible manner.