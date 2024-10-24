KP CM briefed on initiatives to strengthen police

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur chaired an important meeting to review the progress on his key decisions and directives aimed at strengthening the police in the province.

The concerned authorities briefed the Chief Minister on various initiatives such as the creation of new positions, recruitment processes, procurement of vehicles, and other relevant matters to strengthen the police. It was informed that, keeping in view the current law and order situation, 1,356 new posts of various ranks in the police department have been created for the southern districts of the province. Among these, the recruitment process for 1,200 constables is in its final stages, and appointment letters will be issued soon. Moreover, recruitment for positions of sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector, and head constables is being carried out according to standard procedures.

The authorities further informed that as per the special directives of the Chief Minister, the quota for the children of police martyrs (Shuhada) has been increased from 5% to 12.5% for recruitment as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI). Under this new quota, 246 appointments have been made so far. Region-wise, 85 ASIs have been recruited in Peshawar, 51 in Mardan, 24 in Dera Ismail Khan, 25 in Kohat, 35 in Malakand, and 26 in Bannu. Additionally, 72 more ASIs will be recruited in these regions in the coming days.

The meeting was also informed that a case for recruitment on 1,153 posts under the in-service quota has been submitted to the Public Service Commission. Similarly, the case for recruitment on 631 ASIs under the 25% quota has also been forwarded to the Commission.

Furthermore, the procurement process for police vehicles with an estimated cost of Rs 802 million is in progress, under which 34 double cabins, 15 single cabins, 30 other single cabin vehicles, and 15 motorcycles have been purchased so far. The bullet-proofing of 79 single cabin 4x4 vehicles, costing Rs 760 million, is also underway.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed the relevant quarters to complete the recruitment and vehicle procurement processes as quickly as possible. He emphasized that the recruitment of police personnel through the Public Service Commission should be prioritized. “Maintaining law and order in the province is among the top priorities of the provincial government,” he said, adding that all necessary resources would be provided to enable the police to effectively address current challenges. “The police must adopt unconventional approaches to cope with the situation,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed, Acting Inspector General of Police, and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, another significant meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, reviewed the progress on launching various welfare initiatives, including the Ehsaas Naujwan Rozgar Scheme, Ehsaas Hunar Program, Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme, and Ehsaas Rozgar Program. It was decided that all these programs would be formally launched by December 1, 2024.

The Chief Minister directed that all necessary arrangements and prerequisites for implementing these programs be completed as soon as possible, emphasizing that these are public welfare initiatives aimed at providing employment opportunities and empowering the youth of the province; there is no room for delay in their implementation.

The meeting was attended by provincial cabinet members Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Syed Fakhr Jahan, Dr. Amjad Ali, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and administrative secretaries of the relevant departments.

Briefing about the progress on the programs, it was informed that under the Ehsaas Naujwan Rozgar Scheme, soft loans ranging from Rs 1 million to Rs 10 million would be provided to youth, with preference given to clusters of three to five skilled youth for loan disbursement.

Similarly, the Ehsaas Hunar Program will offer interest-free loans up to Rs 500,000 to graduates or diploma/certificate holders from technical and vocational institutions, enabling them to start their own businesses. Under the Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme, interest-free loans will be provided to low-income individuals for building new homes, extending, and renovating existing homes.

The Ehsaas Rozgar (Microfinance) Scheme will offer interest-free loans for starting new businesses or expanding existing ones. The meeting also decided to organize mass wedding programs for girls from deserving families under Zakat funds.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned quarters to complete all preparations for these mass wedding programs as early as possible. He emphasized that large-scale programs should be organized at divisional headquarters, and similar mass wedding events should also be held at the district level.

The Chief Minister stated that the incumbent provincial government is committed to providing employment opportunities for the youth and improving people’s standard of living. “The government is allocating substantial resources for public welfare initiatives, which should benefit the people,” he directed.