Thursday, October 24, 2024
KP CM Gandapur announces protest plans, urges polio eradication efforts

KP CM Gandapur announces protest plans, urges polio eradication efforts
Web Desk
3:56 PM | October 24, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced plans for a major protest, vowing to reveal the dates soon. Speaking to the media, Gandapur made strong accusations against the federal government, alleging repeated constitutional violations and asserting that it must be held accountable for its actions. He also hinted at plans to shut down the entire country as part of the protests.

The chief minister’s statements came during a ceremony dedicated to the province's anti-polio efforts, where he highlighted the significant contributions of polio workers and police personnel in combating the disease. Gandapur emphasized that the eradication of polio is crucial, stressing that when one person in a family is affected, the entire household suffers as a result.

Underscoring the importance of access to basic facilities, Gandapur stated that it is every citizen’s right. He appealed to parents to stop boycotting polio vaccinations, calling the boycott an injustice to their own families.

PM Shehbaz reviews FBR reforms, stresses modern technology and efficiency

“Saving someone from disability is equivalent to saving their life,” he noted, urging religious scholars to take a proactive role in raising awareness about the anti-polio campaign. He characterized the fight against polio as a collective responsibility, emphasizing that it is a battle for the entire nation.

With Gandapur set to reveal further details of the planned protest, the KP government’s dual focus on political accountability and public health highlights the ongoing challenges and priorities in the province.

