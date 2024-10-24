Thursday, October 24, 2024
KP govt to hold roadshows to attract investment in power sector

Our Staff Reporter
October 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to organize roadshows in major cities across Pakistan to attract investment in the energy sector.

Muzzammil Aslam, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Finance, stated that the roadshows will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar. The Secretary Finance, with the approval of the Finance Advisor, has issued a notification for the formation of a technical committee to organize the events. The primary goal of these roadshows is to showcase investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s energy sector and provide essential data to investors.

As per the notification, the Additional Secretary Finance II will chair the committee, with key members including the CEOs of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company, and other relevant officials.

The committee is tasked with finalizing roadshow dates, session structures, speakers, participant lists, and securing necessary approvals. Additionally, they will select potential energy projects, finalize presentations, engage with investors, and compile a report titled “Invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Affordable Energy, A Bright Future.”

