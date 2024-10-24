KP’s Shamlan Gul wins Al Baraka Bank Jahangir Khan Squash Championship title

LAHORE - Shamlan Gul from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured a hard-fought victory over Punjab’s Sakhiullah, winning the Al Baraka Bank Jahangir Khan Squash Championship in a thrilling five-game final. According to tournament technical director Naveed Alam, the U-19 final, held at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, was full of ups and downs before Shimlan emerged victorious with a scoreline of 4-11, 11-7, 11-5, 7-11, 11-7. In the U-17 category, Ubaidullah defeated Adnan Zaman 3-1, while in the U-13 boys’ final, Tahoor Khan triumphed over Sadees Ahmed in a closely contested 3-2 match. The U-11 title was won by Pakistan Army’s national champion, Hermas Ali Raja, who beat Anas Khan. The guest of honor, Raheela Aamir, Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing and Communication at Al Baraka Bank, distributed the awards. She emphasized that her organization will continue supporting sports along with its professional responsibilities. Former world champion Jahangir Khan, Pakistan Navy Squash Patron Commodore Mudassir Khurshid, and other dignitaries were present at the event. Speaking to the media, Jahangir Khan expressed his commitment to eradicating age fraud in sports, revealing that eleven players were disqualified from the tournament due to incorrect age documentation.

He reiterated his goal of ensuring that Pakistan maintains a positive global image by combating age-fixing in sports.