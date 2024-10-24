Kundi terms 26th amendment as an important juncture of Pakistan’s history

KARACHI - The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, terming the approval of the 26th constitutional amendment as an important juncture in the history of Pakistan, on Wednesday said that parliament with a two-third majority consented to the amendments aimed at judicial reforms.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), as well, did not vote against the constitutional amendment bill but chose to remain silent, the KP Governor said while talking to media after attending the 39th Corporate Excellence Awards. The event hosted by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) was attended by the Chief Minster Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sarmad Ali Khan, senior officials, business leaders, award recipients, and members of the corporate community.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan had said in a press conference along with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman that drafts of PTI and the Moulana were same. “We have approved Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s draft but they did not vote in favour of the draft that was once acclaimed as their own,” he observed. He, responding to a question regarding Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s statement about protest, said that the CM always talks about protests and sit-ins but does not focus on the problems faced by the public in the province and those were multiplying with every passing day. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the development activities had been stalled and law and order situation getting worse, Faisal Karim Kundi said and added, on the other side here in Karachi, an international trade exhibition is going on at the Expo Center and the World Culture Festival being staged at the Arts Council. Governor Kundi referring to the best hospitals and modern health facilities developed in Sindh said that the CM Gandapur should compete Sindh in the health sector as he was not elected to attack Islamabad but to serve the people of the province.

He mentioned the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization and said that PTI always tried to create political instability on such important occasions. He opined that Tehreek-e-Insaaf did not want development in the country but they were aimed at creating political instability.

Earlier, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah addressing the ceremony, termed good governance as not only a regulatory requirement but fundamental pillar for long-term success. He stressed the critical role of good governance and corporate responsibility in driving sustainable growth and development in Pakistan.

“Through ethical decision-making and transparency, companies can build trust, enhance their reputations, and contribute to a thriving economy,” the CM Shah said and also emphasized the importance of fostering a corporate culture that embraces diversity and inclusion, highlighting that these values are essential for balanced and ethical decision-making.

He urged the businesses to stay aligned with global best practices and adapt to international trends, particularly in areas such as sustainability and digital transformation. The CM also called on the private sector to work collaboratively with the public sector to develop sustainable solutions.

Murad Shah congratulated the award recipients for their commitment to corporate excellence and urged them to continue setting high standards in governance, innovation, and corporate social responsibility.

The event, widely regarded as a premier platform for recognizing corporate excellence in Pakistan, honoured several leading organizations for their outstanding governance and business leadership achievements.