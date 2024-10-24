Lahore intensifies fight against polio with Rotary awareness seminar and walk

Efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan are accelerating, with an emphasis on collective responsibility to support this crucial mission.

Despite significant progress, both Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to report cases, underscoring the urgency of these initiatives. In collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, Rotary International is at the forefront of the campaign for a polio-free Pakistan.

A polio awareness seminar and walk were recently organized by the Rotary and Rotaract Club of Lahore Mozang, drawing notable figures and Rotarians committed to public health. Key speakers included Zonal Coordinator Ishrat Shamim, Saeed Shamsi, Khalid Sindhu, Dr. Anas Qureshi, Dr. Shaheena Asif, Zainab Fareed Khan, Maulana Moeen, Mufti Omar Haideri, and Dr. Zaki, each highlighting the essential role of vaccination in protecting children under five from this life-altering disease.

The seminar stressed the troubling rise in polio cases across Pakistan and the critical need for public awareness and community engagement. It emphasized that consistent collaboration between the government, Rotary International, and local communities is essential for success.

The event concluded with an awareness walk, where participants and local residents expressed their dedication to eradicating polio, reaffirming the community’s support in the ongoing fight against the disease.