MAP organises 39th Corporate Excellence Awards

Peshawar - The 39th Corporate Excellence Awards, organised by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP), celebrated the outstanding achievements of leading businesses across Pakistan on Wednesday while emphasizing the role of corporate responsibility in national development.

The event saw participation from prominent figures, including Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Senator Sarmad Ali, President of MAP, and Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

During his address, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted the need to improve the soft image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through strategic collaboration with the media and the business community.

“My main motive is to invite the business community to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Governor House is open for all types of interactions. We will follow the example set by Murad Ali Shah in Sindh and create healthy competition between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh,” he said. He stressed that fostering a positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would attract investment and promote regional development.

Senator Sarmad Ali, President of MAP, emphasised the importance of engaging the private sector and non-profit organisations to drive business improvement, stating, “We cover all types of private sector and non-profit organisations in order to keep the business community engaged and work toward improvement.”

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed his appreciation for the business community, stating that these awards serve as a “booster” for businesses to continue excelling each year. He further added, “Many developments are already underway in Sindh, and with your support, we will revolutionise the region’s growth.”

The 39th Corporate Excellence Awards reinforced the role of collaboration between business, media, and government in shaping the future of Pakistan’s economy, particularly in enhancing the image and opportunities within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.