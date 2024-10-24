Multan police launch crackdown against fireworks, 22 arrested

MULTAN - In a major crackdown against fireworks and illegal gas refilling, Multan police have arrested 22 outlaws in the City Division, here on Wednesday.

As per special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi supervised the crackdown against firework dealers and illegal gas refillers, which led to the seizure of explosive materials worth millions of rupees along with illegal gas refilling equipment.

The police, aiming to maintain public safety, have intensified their efforts following the tragic incident a few days ago, where an explosion caused by fireworks stored in a house claimed the lives of four family members and left three others critically injured. The deadly explosion brought to light the dangers posed by the storage and use of fireworks within residential areas. CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar emphasized that public safety remains the police’s top priority, stating, “The loss of life due to fireworks is intolerable and such incidents must be prevented at all costs.” He further assured that the crackdown on explosive materials and illegal activities would be intensified in order to ensure peace and security across the city.

SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi urged the public to immediately report any illegal activities, including the sale or storage of fireworks. “Public cooperation is essential for police to ensure swift action and prevent further tragedies,” he said.

Legal action has been initiated against the arrested suspects and separate cases have been registered against them with the concerned police stations. Multan police have vowed to continue their rigorous enforcement in a bid to eliminate the risks posed by illegal fireworks and hazardous materials, safeguarding the well-being of local residents.

The citizens lauded the efforts of police for public safety and said that the sweeping action is seen as a crucial step in preventing further accidents, such as the horrific blast that recently devastated a family. Police efforts to curb illegal fireworks and gas refilling are expected to play a significant role in maintaining order and ensuring the safety of the people of Multan.