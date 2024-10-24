MWMC gives salary to 70 Hindu workers in advance

MULTAN - Over 70 minority community workers of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) were given advance salaries ahead of Diwali Festival. Chief Executive Officer Multan Waste Company Abdul Razzaq Dogar directed the advance payment of salaries to Hindu sanitation workers in light of the upcoming Diwali festival. In a statement, CEO Abdul Razzaq Dogar shared the company’s commitment to ensuring the participation and well-being of non-Muslim employees during their religious festivities. He highlighted that the initiative aligned with the Punjab government’s directives to support minority employees during Diwali.

DC inspects WASA sewerage line project

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu inspected the ongoing sewerage line project at Chungi No 8 and directed early completion to facilitate the masses, here on Wednesday. During the visit, the DC inspected the excavation process and the connection work of the sewerage lines. He directed WASA officials to expedite the installation of the sewerage line and ensure the immediate clearance of the road to ease public inconvenience.

Managing Director WASA Muhammad Iqbal, and Director Works Muhammad Arif briefed the DC on the project’s progress.

The DC highlighted that the pipeline, which extends to the Chungi No. 9 disposal station, will improve the city’s sewerage system.

“The district administration is aware of the public’s hardships, and efforts are being made to clear the road as soon as possible,” the DC assured while talking to local people. It is pertinent to mention here that the delay in the project created immense troubles for the local people. The citizens were demanding attention of the administration towards the issue.