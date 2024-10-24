NA body expresses concern over poor janitorial services at Parliament Lodges

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on House and Library Wednesday expressed its concern over the poor janitorial services at the Parliament Lodges.

The Committee convened at Parliament House, chaired by Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah. The meeting focused on several issues including the construction of additional family suites and servant quarters, maintenance, cleaning and car-parking facilities at the Parliament Lodges. The committee expressed concern regarding the cleanliness of the Parliament Lodges, noting that outsourcing cleaning services has not improved the situation.

The Members also voiced reservations about the undue delay in constructing additional family suites and servant quarters adjacent to the Parliament Lodges, pointing out that these delays have significantly increased project costs. The committee highlighted the grievances of parliamentarians who were not provided with accommodation and directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to carry out repair and maintenance work impartially. The committee directed CDA to make serious efforts to complete the construction of the additional family suites and servant quarters without any further delay. The committee also directed the CDA to provide details regarding the resolution of long-standing litigation related to the construction of additional family suites and servant quarters.

CDA officials informed the committee that tenders for construction of the project have been published, with openings scheduled for 11th November 2024. They also informed the committee that the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has recommended the project to ECNEC for approval.

Additionally, the committee addressed the ongoing issue of car-parking facilities, emphasizing the need to prevent vehicle obstruction at entry and exit points.

The committee also recommended biometric attendance for CDA staff at the Parliament Lodges, as many staff members have been found absent during duty hours.

Concerns were also raised regarding debris left from maintenance work in front of residential blocks. The CDA was directed to remove this promptly. Furthermore, the members discussed persistent electricity fluctuations at the Lodges, which have led to damage of appliances in various family suites. The committee directed IESCO and CDA to collaborate to resolve these issues.