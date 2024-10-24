Thursday, October 24, 2024
NA speaker condemns terrorist attack in Ankara

Our Staff Reporter
October 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has strongly condemned the recent terrorist suicide attack on the aerospace industry in Ankara, Turkiye’s capital.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, the Speaker conveyed heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

He remarked that the Parliament and the people of Pakistan stand in full solidarity with the Parliament and the people of Turkey during this difficult time. “Pakistan condemns all forms of terrorism,” the Speaker said, adding that terrorists are enemies of humanity, with no religion or cause that justifies their actions.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that Pakistan, being one of the most affected countries by terrorism, deeply shares the grief of its Turkish brothers and sisters. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and asked Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs a high place in heaven, while giving strength and patience to the bereaved families.

The Speaker reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to standing by Turkiye in the fight against terrorism and called for global unity in the face of this shared threat.

