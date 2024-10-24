NAB recovered over six trillion rupees since inception: Chairman

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Lieutenant General, retired, Nazir Ahmed has said that NAB has recovered a total of six point one trillion rupees since its inception.

He made these remarks during the three-day 24th "DGs Conference" of the National Accountability Bureau, which concluded in Islamabad today.

The Chairman said that Pakistan's ranking in the global anti-corruption index has improved due to the tireless efforts of NAB officers. However, he emphasized the need for continued efforts to further enhance the country's standing.

The conference thoroughly examined the performance of all regional bureaus, divisions, and cells, reviewing measures taken by NAB to improve its performance and efficiency.

It concluded with a commitment to provide timely relief to the victims of large-scale public scams.