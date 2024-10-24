Thursday, October 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NAB recovered over six trillion rupees since inception: Chairman

NAB recovered over six trillion rupees since inception: Chairman
Web Desk
7:43 PM | October 24, 2024
National

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Lieutenant General, retired, Nazir Ahmed has said that NAB has recovered a total of six point one trillion rupees since its inception.

He made these remarks during the three-day 24th "DGs Conference" of the National Accountability Bureau, which concluded in Islamabad today.

The Chairman said that Pakistan's ranking in the global anti-corruption index has improved due to the tireless efforts of NAB officers. However, he emphasized the need for continued efforts to further enhance the country's standing.

The conference thoroughly examined the performance of all regional bureaus, divisions, and cells, reviewing measures taken by NAB to improve its performance and efficiency.

It concluded with a commitment to provide timely relief to the victims of large-scale public scams.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1729745391.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024