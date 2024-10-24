NAVTTC, Enablers join hands to strengthen Pak TVET sector

ISLAMABAD - The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) yesterday partnered with Enablers to enhance Pakistan’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector through a three-month program targeting a 70 percent employment rate.

The Initiative is designed to equip young Pakistanis with skills in e-commerce, store development, and digital marketing, thereby opening doors to international employment opportunities. “The program aims to improve socio-economic conditions and boost foreign remittances, supporting the economic empowerment of the youth,” said an official statement.

Participants are expected to launch their own online businesses or offer digital services within three months, with Enablers providing support in product sourcing and logistics, the ministry added.

The program’s success targets include 60 percent of trainees earning over PKR 50,000, 10 percent exceeding PKR 100,000, and 5 percent achieving over PKR 200,000. “Our goal is to empower Pakistani youth for global economic opportunities,” it stated.