Noor, Ushna cruise into Sheheryar Malik Memorial Tennis C’ship semis

LAHORE - Noor Malik and Ushna Sohail cruised into semifinals of the ongoing Sheheryar Malik Memorial Tennis Championship 2024 at the Sports Board Tennis Complex, Nishtar Park Lahore. In the ladies’ singles quarterfinals, Noor Malik delivered a commanding performance, defeating Rahat ul Ain 6-1, 6-1 to secure her place in the semifinals. Ushna Sohail also cruised through her match with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Soha Ali. Other quarterfinal winners included Mehaq Khokhar, who overcame Khunsa Babar 6-1 before Babar retired, and Sheeza Sajid, who swept Lalarukh 6-2, 6-0. The Seniors 40+ doubles quarterfinals saw Azhar Ali Khan and Hadi dominate Syed Shamas ud Din and Ahsan Wali, winning 6-3, 6-0. In the seniors 55+ semifinals, Kafi Siddiqui and Waheed Ahmad battled to a 3-6, 6-4, 10-7 win over Dr Arif and Zargam Khan, while Nauman Aleem and Waqar Nisar defeated Dr Shehzad and Ch Amir 6-1, 6-1. In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Hamza Asim secured an easy 6-0, 6-1 win over M Yahya, while M Salaar fought through a tough three-setter to defeat Yafat Amir Mazari 6-7, 6-1, 6-4. Abubakar Talha, the champion of last junior tennis event, advanced with a 6-1, 6-4 victory against Asad Zaman. In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, standout performances included Hassan Usmani’s 4-0, 4-1 win over Syed Mahad Shehzad and Ruhab Faisal’s 4-2, 4-2 triumph over Shayan Afridi. Abdur Rehman and Omer Jawad also progressed with comfortable victories. Abdur Rehman defeated M Junaid 4-0, 4-1 and Omer Jawad beat Razik Sultan 4-0, 4-2. Meanwhile, in the boys U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Arsh Imran beat Zayd Zaman 5-3, 4-1, and Majid Ali Bachani fought back to defeat M Faizan 0-4, 4-1, 4-0. Other winners included Shayan Afridi, M Ali, and M Junaid.Shayan Afridi beat Omer Zaman 4-0, 4-0, M Ali beat Fahad Mustafa 4-0, 4-0 and M Junaid beat Aliyan Ali 4-1, 4-2.