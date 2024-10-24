Nusrat Bhutto’s death anniversary observed

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday vowed to protect democracy.

The paid tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her 13th death anniversary, acknowledging her significant contributions to democracy.

Addressing an event here, PPP leader Shazia Marri praised Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s dedication to restoring democracy in Pakistan, highlighting her historic role in resisting dictatorship.

“She devoted her entire life to the struggle for people’s rights and democratic restoration, becoming a symbol of courage and determination against authoritarianism,” Marri said.

She also noted the immense personal sacrifices Nusrat Bhutto made, including losing her husband and two sons in the fight for democracy.

Nayyar Bukhari remarked said the PPP leadership has made unforgettable sacrifices for the survival of the nation and democracy.

“Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s activism against dictatorship earned her the title of ‘Mother of Democracy,’ and her contributions to politics remain indelible,” he said.

Sherry Rehman, PPP vice president, lauded Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s resilience during challenging times, recalling her leadership as a powerful voice for democracy. “She (Nusrat Bhutto) not only faced countless trials in her personal life, including the tragic loss of her husband, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, but remained steadfast in the democratic struggle. Despite the brutal killings of her two young sons, she never wavered from her commitment to democracy,” Senator Rehman said.

She emphasized that under Nusrat Bhutto’s leadership, the PPP not only resisted military regimes but played a pivotal role in restoring democracy.

The PPP leader added that Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s sacrifices and struggle have permanently changed Pakistan’s political landscape, and the nation, along with the PPP, will always take pride in her efforts for the survival of democracy and the supremacy of the constitution.

Earlier, a prayer ceremony was held at the PPP Central Secretariat to honor the legacy of “Mother of Democracy,” with key party leaders including Secretary-General Nayyar Bukhari, central leader Sherry Rehman, and Syed Sibte Haider Bukhari in attendance.