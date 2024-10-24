Obscure Criticism

The 26th Constitutional Amendment has sparked a wide array of legal and political opinions across Pakistan. Now, it seems international actors are also weighing in on the debate, though their arguments appear less substantial than those made within the country.

At the outset, it is important to recognise that various political parties in Pakistan have previously used international organisations as lobbying tools to further their own agendas. For instance, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has lobbied the U.S. government to pass resolutions against the current administration. Similarly, opposition parties have lobbied the IMF to stall loan facilities and sought support from international human rights organisations as well.

Therefore, when we encounter criticism on Pakistan’s internal matters from unfamiliar or obscure sources, it’s essential to consider that not all of these critiques may stem from objective analysis. When examining the criticism of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, particularly from international bodies, it is quite striking. The United Nations human rights bodies, for example, have expressed concerns that the amendment could severely undermine the independence and authority of the judiciary, echoed by statements from other international organisations.

Had these comments come from within Pakistan, they might have been more understandable. However, from international sources, they seem quite misplaced. The fact remains that decisions regarding the judiciary—its composition, jurisdiction, and selection—are fundamentally internal matters of a nation. No external body has the authority to dictate how these matters should be handled.

Judiciaries around the world are formed through vastly different processes, reflecting each state’s unique approach to governance. For example, in the United States, Supreme Court judges serve for life unless they voluntarily resign or pass away. In contrast, Mexico allows voters to directly elect judges to its highest courts based on their stated approach to interpreting laws. From these two extremes and everything in between, countries adopt various systems for appointing their judiciary. What Pakistan has done is simply altered the rules governing the selection of its judiciary. Instead of the prime minister alone deciding the appointment of the chief justice and the composition of the judiciary, a broader executive body with more members now plays a role.

In essence, this is Pakistan exercising its sovereign right to reform its governance structure. Any criticism from foreign entities that fails to acknowledge this reality should be considered irrelevant.