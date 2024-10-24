Ombudsperson Punjab visits KEMU amid harassment cases

Ombudsperson Punjab, Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, conducted a surprise visit to King Edward Medical University (KEMU) following the emergence of harassment cases reported from the institution. Currently, five cases of harassment from the university are under review, prompting the visit.

During the inspection, Nabila Hakim Ali Khan toured various departments to evaluate the implementation of anti-harassment measures. She examined the display of the Code of Conduct and discussed the establishment of the anti-harassment committee. Vice Chancellor Professor Mehmood Ayaz and Dr. Nazish, Chairperson of the Harassment Committee, briefed her on the steps the university had taken so far.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the Ombudsperson issued a stern warning to the administration for failing to prominently display the anti-harassment Code of Conduct, which is mandatory under the 2010 Harassment Act. She instructed the university to prioritize resolving the cases and to take immediate action, including putting up banners across the campus to raise awareness about the anti-harassment law.

A formal warning letter was also issued to KEMU for non-compliance with the law. According to the 2010 Harassment Act, institutions that fail to display the Code of Conduct or establish a harassment committee can face penalties imposed by the Ombudsperson.

Speaking during the visit, Nabila Hakim Ali Khan stressed the importance of awareness regarding women's protection under the law. "Ensuring the safety of women is our top priority. No one will be allowed to harass women, whether they are students, working women, or homemakers. Practical measures are being taken to provide protection," she said.

This visit highlights ongoing efforts to ensure a safe and harassment-free environment for women across educational institutions in Punjab.