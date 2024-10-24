Pakistan condemns attack on Turkish aviation site, 5 dead

ISLAMABAD/ANKARA - Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TUSAS) headquarters, which resulted in tragic loss of lives saying the menace of terrorism and militancy is not tolerable in any manifestation.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Office in their separate statements strongly condemned the terrorist attack and extended their deepest condolences and expressed solidarity with the government and people of Turkiye during this hour of grief.

Five people were killed and 14 others got wounded in what the Turkish government called a terrorist attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TUSAS) headquarters, after witnesses said they had heard gunfire and an explosion at the site near Ankara.

Zardari in his condolence message said that Pakistan stood in full solidarity with the Turkish brothers and sisters in this difficult time.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this cowardly attack, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured”, he added.

The President remarked that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations was a global menace and Pakistan, having endured the scourge of terrorism, understood the pain and suffering caused by such brutal acts.

He emphasized that terrorists were enemies of peace and humanity, reiterating the need for united efforts by the international community to eradicate the scourge of terrorism and ensure a secure future for all nations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz in a post on X strongly condemned the terrorist attack and termed it dastardly act.

He said Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with his Turkish brothers and offers condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Separately, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement that Pakistan strongly condemned the cowardly attack on the facilities of Turk Havacılık ve Uzay Sanayii AS (TUSAŞ) in Ankara resulting in multiple casualties.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the spokesperson said.

The Government of Pakistan reaffirmed its unwavering support for Turkiye’s efforts to combat the scourge of terrorism and stood in solidarity with the brotherly people of Turkiye.

“We are confident that the brave Turkish nation, with its characteristic grit and determination, will defeat the menace of terrorism,” it was further added.

According to the details, five people were killed and 14 others wounded in what the government called a terrorist attack at the Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TUSAS) headquarters on Wednesday, after witnesses said they had heard gunfire and an explosion at the site near Ankara.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said two attackers were killed in the attack, adding three of the injured are in critical condition. TV broadcasters showed footage of armed assailants entering the TUSAS building.

“Two terrorists were neutralised in the terror attack on the TUSAS Ankara Kahramankazan site. Sadly, we have 3 martyrs and 14 wounded in the attack,” Yerlikaya said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin at a BRICS conference in the Russian city of Kazan, condemned the attack and accepted Putin’s condolences. NATO, the United States and the European Union also condemned the attack.

The cause of the blast and perpetrators of the attack remained unclear. No group had claimed responsibility. Prosecutors have launched an investigation, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Some media reports claimed a suicide attack had occurred and that there were hostages inside the building, though officials have not confirmed this.

Witnesses told a wire news service that employees inside the building were taken by authorities to shelters and no one was permitted to leave for a few hours. They said the blasts they heard may have taken place at different exits as employees were leaving work for the day.

Witnesses later said evacuation of personnel from the TUSAS campus had started and the buses were allowed to leave as the operation had ended.

Broadcasters showed images of a damaged gate and footage of an exchange of gunfire in a parking lot, as well as attackers carrying assault rifles and backpacks as they entered the building. Ambulances and helicopters later arrived.

TUSAS is Turkey’s largest aerospace manufacturer, currently producing a training craft, combat and civilian helicopters, as well as developing the country’s first indigenous fighter jet, KAAN. Owned by the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation and government, it employs more than 10,000 people.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned the attack and said the military alliance would stand with its ally Turkey.