Pakistan earns $111m from travel services’ export in Jul-Aug

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $111.313 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the two months of the fiscal year 2024-25. This shows an increase of 4.99 percent as compared to the $106.020 million worth same services provided during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2023-24, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, personal travel services increased by 4.82 percent, from $104.380 million last year to $109.411 million during July-August 2024-25. Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 4.82 percent while the education-related expenditure increased by 61.37 percent. In addition, the other personal services witnessed a surge of 2.34 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by 16 percent, from $1.640 million to $1.902 million, the PBS data revealed. It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services during July-August 2024-25 were recorded at $1.252 billion against the exports of $1.250 billion in July-August 2023-24, showing an increase of 0.13 percent. The imports of the country decreased by 0.45 percent, declining from $1.732 billion last year to $1.724 billion during the months under review.