Pakistan key player in global IT outsourcing industry

Pakistan is positioning itself as a key player in the global IT outsourcing landscape by leveraging its workforce, competitive labor costs, and focus on innovation, making it an appealing destination for international businesses seeking technological solutions.

Speaking to WealthPK, Ahad Nazir, a research associate at the Sustainable Policy Development Institute (SDPI), emphasized Pakistan’s demographic advantage. With over 60% of the population aged 15–29, the country boasts a young and dynamic labor force ready to engage with the global market.

“In addition to this demographic dividend, Pakistan is home to more than 300,000 English-speaking IT professionals who are equipped to collaborate with clients worldwide. Each year, over 200,000 IT graduates enter the workforce, bringing fresh perspectives and skills that are essential for adapting to the fast-evolving technology landscape. This influx of talent presents an opportunity for companies seeking innovative solutions and skilled labor in an increasingly competitive market.”

Nazir further pointed out that Pakistan holds a financial edge in the global outsourcing market. As a leading destination for offshore services, the country offers significant potential for businesses seeking cost-effective solutions.

“With labor costs up to 60% lower than in established outsourcing hubs, companies can substantially reduce operating expenses while still accessing high-quality services.”

Speaking to WealthPK, Ghulam Rehman, President of the Freelancers Association, Gilgit-Baltistan, noted that the IT services sector is becoming a vital component of Pakistan’s economy, particularly in terms of export contributions. In the fiscal year 2023–24, the industry generated over $3.2 billion in export revenue.

“This impressive figure underscores the financial sustainability of the IT sector and the growing confidence that foreign clients have in the expertise of Pakistan’s IT professionals. The country is becoming increasingly active in the outsourcing market, presenting significant opportunities for job creation and economic growth as businesses look to Pakistan for reliable outsourcing partners.”

He added that the government is recognizing the potential of the IT sector and actively promoting strategies to accelerate its growth. Initiatives such as the Pakistan Export Strategy for Software Development (2023–2027) aim to enhance infrastructure, attract international investment, and develop the IT workforce.

“These strategic efforts will position Pakistan as a global leader in IT outsourcing, creating an environment conducive to innovation and sustainable growth. Moreover, the rise of tech hubs in cities like Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi is facilitating collaboration among IT professionals, entrepreneurs, and startups.

“In addition to cultivating local talent, these tech ecosystems will attract foreign businesses eager to tap into the country’s resources. By fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, Pakistan will solidify its role as a competitive player in the global IT outsourcing market,” he said.